CVSA Safe Driver Week Is Coming

Several times a year, a wave of patrol cars, DOT inspectors, and enforcement units roll out across North America with a shared mission to save lives by improving driving behavior. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off July 13–19, 2025. While it might feel like just another inspection blitz, it carries long-term consequences for carriers and drivers alike, especially for those already walking a fine line with their CSA scores or struggling with FMCSA oversight.

This year, CVSA has announced that the spotlight will be on speeding. An issue that remains a leading cause of truck-involved fatalities, accounting for nearly one-third of fatal crashes according to NHTSA data. This week is about more than just tickets. It’s a wake-up call and an opportunity for fleets to course-correct before violations snowball into compliance chaos, increased insurance premiums, customer loss, and, in some cases, shutdowns.

What Is CVSA Safe Driver Week?

CVSA Safe Driver Week is a coordinated effort across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to identify unsafe driving behavior in both commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operators and passenger drivers alike. Law enforcement will be actively issuing warnings and citations for behaviors such as:

Speeding, following too closely, and aggressive lane changes.

Distracted driving, including mobile device usage.

Seat belt violations.

Failure to obey traffic control devices.

CVSA’s focus remains on the safe operation of all commercial vehicles. The goal is twofold: deter dangerous behavior and increase accountability through roadside interventions.