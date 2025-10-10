CVSA’s 2025 International Roadcheck Puts Fleets Under the Microscope

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has released results from its 2025 International Roadcheck, the annual 72-hour inspection blitz that puts the continent’s trucking industry under a magnifying glass. This year’s event, held May 13–15, saw 56,178 inspections conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, up from 48,761 in 2024 and slightly below the 59,429 seen in 2023.

Overall, 81.6% of vehicles and 94.1% of drivers passed without any out-of-service violations. Still, inspectors grounded 10,148 trucks and 3,342 drivers, producing a vehicle out-of-service rate of 18.1% and a driver rate of 5.9%. Both figures show mild improvement year over year, though the raw numbers remind carriers that safety and compliance gaps persist.

Each year, CVSA highlights one driver and one vehicle focus area. For 2025, inspectors zeroed in on tires and false records of duty status (RODS), two issues that never seem to go away.

Brake systems once again topped the list, accounting for 24.4% of all out-of-service violations. When combined with the “20% defective brakes” category, brake-related issues made up more than 40% of all vehicle OOS violations. Tires followed at 21.4%, with nearly 2,900 tire-related violations cited.