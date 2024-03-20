DAT blames ‘external forces’ for intermittent service outages

Oregon-based DAT Freight & Analytics, one of the trucking industry’s largest load boards in North America, has confirmed that “external forces” are to blame for multiple service disruptions on its platform over the past 10 days but declined to disclose the root cause of the intermittent outages.

Since March 11, truck drivers and brokers who rely on the spot market to post or find freight have been documenting on social media their technical issues with using DAT’s platform. Those include issues logging into DAT One, DAT iQ, its benchmarking tool, as well as its other products.

In a statement to FreightWaves Wednesday, a DAT spokesperson said its “engineering organization has been working around the clock since the first disruption to investigate and restore services” and has “successfully safeguarded all customer information.”

The company also posted a statement Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, about ongoing issues with accessing DAT’s products.