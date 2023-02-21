DAT working with security partners, law enforcement after alleged security breach

Oregon-based DAT Freight & Analytics, one of the trucking industry’s largest load boards in North America, confirmed Tuesday it has launched an investigation and is working with its security partners and law enforcement after identifying “unusual activity” on a small number of its customers’ accounts late Monday.

Truckers and brokers started contacting FreightWaves and posting on various social media platforms early Tuesday after attempting to log in to their DAT accounts to post or search for loads overnight. Instead, they received an alert requiring them to reset their passwords by 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

DAT spokesperson Annabel Reeves confirmed the company is experiencing a security issue and is “currently in the process of helping our customers reset their passwords.” Reeves said the security issue pertains to “a small number of accounts” but that “out of an abundance of caution [DAT] decided to reset other customer accounts.”

(Screenshot: DAT)

She provided few details about the alleged security issue and failed to disclose what type of unusual activity was identified on some DAT users’ accounts. However, she added that more information will be shared with customers “as appropriate once the investigation has concluded.”

“The security of our customer accounts is critically important to us, and we are working to enhance our security protocols as quickly as possible,” Reeves told FreightWaves in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

This is a developing story.





Do you have a news tip to share? Send me an email or message me @cage_writer on Twitter. Your name will not be used without your permission.