David Bassett, founder of all-cargo airline Amerijet, dies at 77

David Bassett, who founded Miami-based Amerijet International Airlines and built it into a well-known cargo carrier serving the Caribbean, Central America and South America, has died, the company announced on Thursday. He was 77.

Bassett established Amerijet in 1974 and led the company for more than 40 years, transforming it from a single-aircraft air taxi operation transporting small cargo and passengers between the United States and The Bahamas into a leading regional all-cargo carrier. At the start, Bassett was also the company’s sole pilot, according to an obituary shared by the Miami Air Cargo Association.

Amerijet has been owned by a series of private equity companies for many years, but has returned to its regional roots and righted itself in the past 18 months under CEO Joe Mozzali.

Previous CEO Tim Strauss rapidly grew Amerijet’s fleet to 22 aircraft as the company expanded operations to Europe and domestic U.S. flying, and began flying freighters between the United States and Asia for Denmark-based Maersk Air Cargo. In late 2023, the airline parted ways with Strauss after a rocky three years that saw the company overinvest in capacity as the cargo market rapidly cooled off after the pandemic. In early 2024, Amerijet terminated leases for six Boeing 757-200 converted freighters and now operates 11 Boeing 767 freighters, according to aviation databases.