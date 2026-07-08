DeepFabric launches AI platform, aims to bridge operational trust gap

Dallas-based tech developer DeepFabric publicly launched its specialized AI platform for supply chain operations on Wednesday.

The platform deploys specialized AI agents directly into enterprise operational workflows. Early customers –including HelloFresh, Kenco, NFI, and TwinMed– are already running the platform live in production.

According to DeepFabric, these early adopters are seeing up to a 10x return on investment on freight audits. They also see a 45% reduction in overall audit spend and RFP response times slashed by up to 30%.

“AI becomes valuable when it’s connected to real work and measured against outcomes supply chain leaders care about: revenue, margin, cost, and service,” said DeepFabric CEO Kalyan Kommineni, in a news release shared with FreightWaves. “That belief shaped everything about how we built DeepFabric. Supply chain teams deserve AI they can trust in daily operations, with the transparency, measurement and human oversight required to expand with confidence and keep winning.”

Helping ambition meet results DeepFabric’s turnkey platform enters a market characterized by big digital ambition but widespread execution fatigue. According to PwC’s 2026 Digital Trends in Operations Survey, 89% of operations and supply chain leaders report that their technology investments have not fully delivered expected results. The PwC study, which surveyed 767 operations and supply chain leaders at US companies, highlights several key friction points that DeepFabric stated its platform is designed to target: silo problems, a trust gap and data hurdles. While 83% of operations leaders believe AI agents and automation will accelerate the breakdown of traditional, functional silos, only 27% have fully embedded an AI strategy across their business units. Meanwhile, only 37% of surveyed leaders feel comfortable assigning AI agents to execute full, end-to-end operational processes. Poor data quality continues to hinder progress, and 87% of leaders stated that weak data foundations have hampered their ability to achieve value from digital initiatives. DeepFabric aims to resolve these barriers by leveraging specialized AI agents that read logistics documents, flag anomalies and route complex exceptions to human operators. This is all done while displaying the background reasoning for each output so teams retain visibility and control. “There is no shortage of AI ambition, but there is still a shortage of tangible results,” said Mike Honious, former CEO of GEODIS Americas, in the release. “What impressed me about DeepFabric is their obsession with measurable business impact. In a market full of promises, that’s rare. Their approach is grounded in practical use cases, thoughtful integration, and a clear understanding of what success should look like from the outset.”