White Paper: AI Agent Readiness and Adoption in Freight

AI is moving beyond experimentation and into everyday freight operations. From automating repetitive tasks to supporting operational decisions, AI agents are creating new opportunities for efficiency across the supply chain.
To understand how the industry is responding, FreightWaves and Trimble surveyed carriers, brokers, shippers, and owner-operators, and the results reveal where organizations are adopting AI today, the challenges slowing implementation, and what leaders expect next.
Download this report to learn:
- How freight companies are evaluating AI agents and automation tools
- Where organizations are currently investing in AI technologies
- The biggest barriers to adoption across operations and leadership teams
- Industry perspectives on trust, autonomy, and human oversight
- What the next phase of AI adoption could mean for carriers, brokers, and shippers
Get the data and insights shaping the future of AI in freight.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now