White Paper: AI Agent Readiness and Adoption in Freight

AI is moving beyond experimentation and into everyday freight operations. From automating repetitive tasks to supporting operational decisions, AI agents are creating new opportunities for efficiency across the supply chain.

To understand how the industry is responding, FreightWaves and Trimble surveyed carriers, brokers, shippers, and owner-operators, and the results reveal where organizations are adopting AI today, the challenges slowing implementation, and what leaders expect next.

Download this report to learn:

How freight companies are evaluating AI agents and automation tools

Where organizations are currently investing in AI technologies

The biggest barriers to adoption across operations and leadership teams

Industry perspectives on trust, autonomy, and human oversight

What the next phase of AI adoption could mean for carriers, brokers, and shippers

Get the data and insights shaping the future of AI in freight.