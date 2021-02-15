Defining a qualified lead — Put That Coffee Down

Thank you to our sponsor’zembles! You want to crush your numbers, so stop random prospecting. ‘zembles can tell you who is spending on shipping – and get you those leads instantly, taking your sales process from a 95% failure rate to a 50% success rate. Go to start.zembles.com/freetrial and sign up for a demo today.

A salesperson puts a lot of energy into prospecting your sales leads so when you get leads, you want to know they are good ones. But how do you prospect with precision to close those sales?

Kevin Hill and his co-host Chris Jolly, The Freight Coach, talk to Greg Johnson, COO of lead database provider ‘zembles, on Put That Coffee Down about how brokers can be more efficient in their prospecting.

Hill said he remembers spending hours and hours prospecting through Google Maps, which was ineffective as well as time consuming. Jolly said he understood the true value of good leads when he made the shift from a large brokerage with unlimited resources to a startup with no resources at all.

Jolly also said the size of your business has an influence on whether your leads are qualified or not, and cleaning up lead sources can support the bigger goal of increasing company revenue.

‘Zembles Johnson has made appearances on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? and on an episode of PTCD aired during the FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Conference in early February. His main focus hasn’t changed: Your success as a business can be brought back to how much data you have at your fingertips.

Johnson said “‘zembles is a tool in the arsenal,” for salespeople to reach for when it comes to researching where to put their maximum efforts.

When it comes to finding data, Jolly said “information is at an overload” in this day and age and that there should be no excuse for not being able to reach out to a potential client, but Johnson said that refining that data is the most crucial way to increase prospecting efficiency.

It’s not just about who you call, but the quality of where you prospect, and Johnson said a lead becomes qualified when a broker can pinpoint how well a lead fits the company’s goals. Once a broker can check off qualifications, he or she can then put the effort into sealing the deal.



