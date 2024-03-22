Watch Now


Delta Air Lines taps Peter Penseel to lead cargo division

Dutch national headed airfreight for Ceva Logistics

Eric Kulisch
·
Delta Air Lines cargo revenues fell 31% last year to $723 million. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Peter Penseel is leaving Ceva Logistics, where he is chief operating officer of the airfreight division, to become president of cargo at Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), effective June 1.

Photo: (Delta Cargo)

The veteran air cargo executive will replace Robert Walpole, who led Delta Cargo for three years. Delta Cargo quietly announced Penseel’s hiring on Wednesday. Walpole’s LinkedIn page shows his employment with Delta ending in February. Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda confirmed Walpole is no longer with the company.

Penseel joined Ceva Logistics in mid-2020 after serving as vice president of cargo sales and network planning at Qatar Airways, the world’s largest cargo airline by volume. Ceva is the 12th-largest air forwarder by metric tonnage.

His departure follows parent company CMA CGM’s Feb. 29 acquisition of Bolloré Logistics, another large third-party logistics provider based in France, for $5.2 billion. Ceva Logistics officials could not be reached to comment on whether his departure is connected to any corporate integration.


Penseel, a native of the Netherlands, has spent more than three decades in the logistics industry, including stints at DHL Global Forwarding and UTi Worldwide. At Ceva he led the launch of in-house cargo capacity through the partnership with CMA CGM Air Cargo, a 3-year-old airline launched by the ocean shipping giant CMA CGM.

He will relocate to Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Eric Kulisch.

Contact Reporter: [email protected] 


Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety.