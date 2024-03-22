Delta Air Lines taps Peter Penseel to lead cargo division

Peter Penseel is leaving Ceva Logistics, where he is chief operating officer of the airfreight division, to become president of cargo at Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), effective June 1.

Photo: (Delta Cargo)

The veteran air cargo executive will replace Robert Walpole, who led Delta Cargo for three years. Delta Cargo quietly announced Penseel’s hiring on Wednesday. Walpole’s LinkedIn page shows his employment with Delta ending in February. Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda confirmed Walpole is no longer with the company.

Penseel joined Ceva Logistics in mid-2020 after serving as vice president of cargo sales and network planning at Qatar Airways, the world’s largest cargo airline by volume. Ceva is the 12th-largest air forwarder by metric tonnage.

His departure follows parent company CMA CGM’s Feb. 29 acquisition of Bolloré Logistics, another large third-party logistics provider based in France, for $5.2 billion. Ceva Logistics officials could not be reached to comment on whether his departure is connected to any corporate integration.



