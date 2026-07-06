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Descartes adds last-mile tech in latest deal

Supply chain SaaS provider acquires Drivin for $30M

Todd Maiden
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The deal includes up to a $5 million earnout. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Descartes Systems Group announced Monday that it has acquired Latin American last-mile logistics tech provider Drivin for $30 million.

Santiago, Chile-based Drivin’s delivery platform provides advanced routing, dispatching and real-time visibility using machine learning and agentic AI. A news release said the service has been widely adopted across high-density urban areas, where service expectations are consistently rising.

“Drivin brings a proven and highly adaptable solution for managing complex last mile operations,” said James Wee, general manager of fleet performance management solutions at Descartes. “It also has a significant volume of last mile logistics data and operational metadata generated from real-world delivery execution across Latin America to improve AI training and execution, predictive analytics, and optimization.”

The deal was satisfied with cash on hand. The sellers can earn up to $5 million in additional consideration if certain revenue targets are met.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) acquired Pittsburgh-based fleet safety solutions provider Idelic for $28 million in April. Idelic’s platform combines monitoring, reporting and training into a single platform. The system is backed by a comprehensive dataset that includes more than 400,000 accident reports and over 40 billion miles of driving data.

“Latin America represents a growth market for Descartes and for the broader logistics technology industry,” said Descartes CEO Ed Ryan. “Drivin complements our existing fleet performance management offering, expands our reach in Latin America, and adds experienced leadership and deep domain expertise to help accelerate innovation, adoption and customer success across the Descartes Global Logistics Network.”

Shares of DSGX were down 1.1% on Monday at 10:33 a.m. EDT compared to the S&P 500, which was up 0.6%.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.