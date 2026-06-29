Newsletters Contact Us

FinanceLayoffs and BankruptciesLess than Truckload (LTL)NewsTop StoriesTrucking

Yellow Corp. escapes WARN Act payouts

Defunct LTL carrier’s union employees not getting paid for delayed layoff notices

Todd Maiden
·
The Teamsters' WARN claims against Yellow Corp. were dismissed on appeal. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Bankrupt Yellow Corp. is not liable for failing to give 60 days’ advance notice to its 22,000 union employees ahead of mass layoffs in 2023, according to a Monday ruling from the U.S. District Court in Delaware. The court affirmed a federal bankruptcy court’s previous decision, adding some minor exceptions.

The bankruptcy court previously ruled that the former less-than-truckload carrier qualified for an exemption to WARN Act requirements as it was a “liquidating fiduciary” winding down affairs, not an operating business, at the time of the layoffs. The prior ruling said Yellow didn’t qualify under a “faltering company” exception due to a technical error. The actual layoff notices issued to employees in July 2023 weren’t detailed and didn’t fully explain why the company was closing, voiding the faltering company defense, the ruling said.

That decision also said Yellow appeared to act in good faith and that if the court was found incorrect on its view of the WARN requirements, back pay and benefits should be limited to just 14 days, not the 60 days requested.  

The Monday ruling affirmed the bankruptcy court’s finding that “Yellow is not liable to the union members under the WARN Act,” and noted that Yellow did satisfy the requirements to qualify as a faltering company. The ruling also affirmed the bankruptcy court’s decision that Yellow was an employer under New Jersey law at the time of the layoffs. Any potential payouts to New Jersey employees were not quantified.

“I agree with the Bankruptcy Court that Yellow meets the ‘faltering company’ exception to the federal WARN Act, and I also agree with Yellow that the WARN Act notice it issued was sufficient to invoke that exception,” said U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall. “Accordingly, the Order disallowing the federal WARN Act claims will be affirmed on alternative grounds.”

Yellow previously said its demise was accelerated when the Teamsters union issued a strike notice over missed benefits contributions. It said it had always been able to work out a deferral plan with its health and pension funds in the past and thought it could again reach a deal. While a work stoppage was called off hours ahead of implementation, Yellow said the damage was done as its customers had already diverted freight to competitors.

Yellow terminated 3,500 nonunion employees on July 28, 2023, and 22,000 union employees two days later. The company filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 6.

Supreme Court not weighing in on pension liabilities

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to take up Yellow’s pension withdrawal liabilities case. (Employers party to multiemployer pension plans are required to pay their allocable share of unfunded vested benefits when exiting a plan.)

Yellow and its largest shareholder, MFN Partners, previously argued that the MEPPs were fully funded after receiving federal bailout money in 2021, leaving Yellow with no withdrawal liability. Yellow also argued that if it does have liability, the calculations used by the pensions and federal regulators were incorrect.

Yellow has agreed to terms with most of the MEPPs it once contributed to on behalf of employees. It is still at odds with three different plans. Litigation over those claims is scheduled to conclude in September.

The bankrupt estate is expected to soon transition to a liquidating trust so final distributions can be made. (Employee claims for PTO and sick time have been classified as priority and will be paid.)

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.