Truckload market’s upswing ushers in driver pay hikes

Rising driver pay is typically a sign of improving truckload fundamentals. While it is still early in the upcycle, some carriers are implementing pay hikes to keep drivers happy and their equipment seated.

Joliet, Illinois-based carrier GP Transco announced Monday that it has increased pay for all company drivers by 5 cents per mile. The rate bump pushes the upper end of its pay scale to 72 cents per mile. Top performers will also have a chance to earn another 6 cents per mile in incentive pay.

All in, a first-year driver with the company now has a chance to make nearly $100,000.

“As the freight market continues to move in the right direction, we are excited to pass that momentum on to our drivers,” said Amos Savickas, head of operations at GP Transco. “Our drivers showed patience, professionalism, and commitment throughout a very challenging market, and this increase is a direct reflection of how much we value their work.”