Cass sees freight volume recovery in second half of year

A positive inflection in freight shipments now appears likely after 40 months of year-over-year declines, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems. A turn in demand would further bolster the supply-driven rate recovery that began late last year.

The multimodal shipments component of the Cass Freight Index dipped just 1.2% year over year in May, the smallest decline in 18 months. Shipments were up 3% from April but down 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

An increase in domestic intermodal volumes, while “many spot indicators suggest improving freight demand,” drove the change.

“These are positive signs that a volume recovery in the second half of the year remains likely,” the Monday report said. “While it may not be a consumer-led recovery, inventories are tight, tariffs are falling, and the U.S. dollar is soft, all of which support demand growth.”