Newsletters Contact Us

NewsTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

Cass sees freight volume recovery in second half of year

TL linehaul rates up 17 straight months

Todd Maiden
·
Cass’ TL linehaul rate index increased 6.9% y/y in May, registering the largest increase in nearly four years. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A positive inflection in freight shipments now appears likely after 40 months of year-over-year declines, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems. A turn in demand would further bolster the supply-driven rate recovery that began late last year.

The multimodal shipments component of the Cass Freight Index dipped just 1.2% year over year in May, the smallest decline in 18 months. Shipments were up 3% from April but down 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

An increase in domestic intermodal volumes, while “many spot indicators suggest improving freight demand,” drove the change.

“These are positive signs that a volume recovery in the second half of the year remains likely,” the Monday report said. “While it may not be a consumer-led recovery, inventories are tight, tariffs are falling, and the U.S. dollar is soft, all of which support demand growth.”

A 5.2% volume decline on a two-year-stacked comparison was the smallest since February 2024.

Assuming historical seasonal volume trends throughout the remainder of the year, the index is projected to log a 1.8% y/y increase in the back half.

May 2026
y/y
2-year
m/m
m/m (SA)
Shipments-1.2%-5.2%3.0%-0.3%
Expenditures7.5%8.3%5.3%4.9%
TL Linehaul Index6.9%7.5%0.4%NM
Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)

Cass’ expenditures index, which measures total freight spend including fuel, jumped 7.5% y/y and was up 5.3% from April (4.9% higher seasonally adjusted). The y/y increase was the biggest since late 2022. A smaller decline in shipments, elevated fuel prices and higher freight rates were the catalysts for the increase.

Cass’ TL linehaul index, which tracks rates excluding fuel and accessorial surcharges, increased 6.9% y/y, the largest increase in nearly four years. The dataset, which includes for-hire spot and contract rates, has been up y/y in 17 consecutive months.

SONAR: Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the tender rejection index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections show a tight truckload market. To learn more about SONAR, click here.
SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a 7-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates stepped higher through peak season as regulatory constraints on the driver pool took hold. Rates remain significantly higher on a y/y comparison in June.

“Volumes are beginning to recover, but it is mainly supply constraints supporting higher rates, in our view, both for equipment capacity and drivers,” the report said.

Truckload capacity began to exit last year as authorities tightened enforcement of non-domiciled CDL and English proficiency rules, alongside crackdowns on questionable driver schools and ELD providers. Recent events (increased policing of cabotage rules and the Supreme Court’s broker liability ruling) are further purging noncompliant drivers from the industry.

Contract rates set earlier this year are proving too low as capacity continues to dwindle, according to publicly traded carriers appearing at an investor conference last week. The group sees the potential for double-digit rate hikes this year and next as routing guides crumble. That would be quite the turnaround after a nearly four-year downturn.

Data used in the indexes comes from freight bills paid by Cass (NASDAQ: CASS), a provider of payment management solutions. Cass processes $37 billion in freight payables annually on behalf of customers.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.