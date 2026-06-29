Schneider announces additional leadership changes

As part of a planned leadership transition, multimodal transportation provider Schneider National announced additional changes on Monday.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) previously announced that President and CEO Mark Rourke will become the executive chairman of the board, effective Wednesday. Jim Filter, Schneider’s executive vice president and president of transportation and logistics, will succeed Rourke as the company’s president and CEO. Filter, who has been with the company for 27 years, is also expected to be appointed to the board at a later date.

The company said Monday that Michael Baumgardt has been named executive vice president of the intermodal and logistics units. Baumgardt has been with the company in various leadership roles since 2001, most recently serving as senior vice president and general manager of intermodal.

Schneider’s intermodal and logistics segments generated $2.4 billion in combined revenue over the last 12 months.

Steve Wells has been named executive vice president of Schneider’s truckload unit. Wells has been president of Schneider subsidiary Cowan Systems since November 2024, when Schneider announced it would acquire the carrier. Wells has been with Cowan for 27 years and served as chief operating officer from 2019 to 2024. Scheider’s truckload business generated $2.5 billion in revenue during the last 12 months. “As we look ahead to a new chapter, I am confident the tightly aligned structure we are announcing today will help us remain nimble, maintain close relationships with our customers and continue building a stronger, more agile Schneider for the future,” said Filter. “Our strategy empowers accountable leaders and engaged teams to accelerate growth and drive efficiency.” The Monday update also showed that Angela Prill was promoted to senior vice president of intermodal operations. She has been with Schneider for 16 years, most recently serving as vice president of intermodal network management and operations. As part of the succession plan, Schneider previously announced that Chairman James Welch will become lead independent director of the board. Last week, the company announced the appointment of Austin Ramirez to its board. Ramirez is the CEO of Wisconsin-based manufacturing company Husco. More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: Truckload market’s upswing ushers in driver pay hikes

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