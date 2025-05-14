Despite red ink at Heartland, Morgan Stanley report relatively upbeat

With Heartland Express holding no conference call with analysts and recording a series of unprofitable quarters, outside reviews of the truckload carrier’s performance can be infrequent.

But the transportation team at Morgan Stanley led by Ravi Shanker has done so for Heartland’s first quarter. And despite another quarter of both operating and net losses at Heartland, the Wall Street investment firm, in a report released Tuesday, kept its rating of equal weight – EW – on the truckload carrier’s stock, which is down about 20.5% in the past three months and 22.5% in the past year.

The stability in Morgan Stanley’s outlook was driven in part by statements Heartland CEO Mike Gerdin made in the release of the earnings. Gerdin said Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) would “strategically shrink the fleet in order to right size to freight demand along with evaluating all cost measures for opportunity for efficiency.’’



