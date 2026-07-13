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DHL Forwarding charters 777 cargo jets to beef up Transpacific capacity

New services carry imports from Southeast Asia to Chicago and Cincinnati

Eric Kulisch
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A DHL Airlines Boeing 777 freighter, operated by AeroLogic, lands at Suarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 19, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/Maverrick)

DHL Global Forwarding this month launched a series of dedicated air cargo flights between Southeast Asia and the Midwest, expanding capacity on its Transpacific network for businesses seeking predictable flight availability.

As FreightWaves first reported on May 4, DHL Group’s (DUSS: DHL) air and ocean freight management arm, has begun service three times per week from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Taipei, Taiwan, to Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport and Chicago O’Hare Airport, utilizing Boeing 777 freighters from sister company DHL Express. Chicago and Cincinnati alternate as destinations, with road feeder service providing a daily connection between the hubs as well as other cities.

DHL Global Forwarding has also introduced a connection between Bangkok, Thailand, and Cincinnati, with service three times per week, according to a news release last week. Cincinnati is the location of DHL Express’s main North American air hub. 

DHL is the latest global freight forwarder in recent weeks to time-charter aircraft from an all-cargo airline and offer dedicated service to Chicago. Ceva Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel and DSV have also established dedicated flights to O’Hare and Chicago-Rockford airport to cater to import demand from Asia and Europe. 

Operating own-controlled aircraft is a strong selling feature for freight agents during a time of geopolitical disruptions and volatile rates because they can ensure reliable capacity, stable routes a;nd schedules that best serve their customers, improved cost predictability and airport ground handling, which translates into shorter transit times and allows businesses to more easily plan supply chain flows compared to tendering freight to multiple commercial carriers. 

Kalitta Air is operating a Boeing 777-300 converted freighter on the Hanoi-Chicago route on behalf of DHL, according to a spokesperson and aviation database Flightradar24.

The other flights are under management of DHL Aviation, the in-house airline of DHL Express. It is unclear if DHL is operating its own aircraft or using partner carriers, besides Kalitta, for the Bangkok and Taipei flights to Chicago and Cincinnati.

DHL Global Forwarding’s decision to add exclusive capacity on the Asia-U.S. trade lane follows the recent expansion of charter flights between Asia and Europe. 

DHL Global Forwarding introduced weekly flights at the end of March connecting Liège, Belgium, and Hong Kong to meet growing transport demand for general cargo. A service between Shanghai, China, and DHL’s hub in Leipzig, Germany, commenced on June1.

DHL intends the services to be long-term operations that continue into the peak winter season, with market conditions determining any further extension, a spokesperson explained.  

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Large logistics firms launch dedicated flights to Chicago area

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com