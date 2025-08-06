Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Air CargoAmerican ShipperBorderlands: CanadaNewsParcel FreightTop Stories

DHL moves early to renew Cargojet contract until 2033

Dedicated transport agreement includes reduced right to buy Cargojet shares

Eric Kulisch
·
A Boeing 757 freighter operated by Cargojet delivers packages to the DHL Express regional hub at Miami International Airport on Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Cargojet extended its long-term freight services contract with DHL Express until March 31, 2033 (with options to extend to 2037), securing $2.3 billion in projected revenue.
  • DHL's potential ownership stake in Cargojet decreased from 9.5% to 6.6% as part of the renewed agreement.
  • The agreement guarantees a minimum amount of flight hours for Cargojet and gives them preference for additional routes.
  • Cargojet also recently extended its contract with Amazon until March 31, 2029.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Canadian airline Cargojet has extended its long-term transport agreement with integrated carrier DHL Express until March 31, 2033, and reduced DHL’s potential ownership stake in the company from 9.5% to 6.6% in exchange for renewing the deal two years before it expired, the companies announced Wednesday.

The revised freight services contract is projected to deliver $2.3 billion in revenue for Cargojet. DHL has the right to extend the agreement two times for two-year terms, potentially stretching the deal until March 2037.

Cargojet was scheduled to release second-quarter results Wednesday after the stock market closed, but had not done so as of 7 p.m. ET. 

In early July, Cargojet extended its contract with Amazon for four years. The contract now runs until March 31, 2029. 

Cargojet began flying in DHL’s express package network in 2005. It now provides bundled lease packages that include aircraft, crews and mechanics to fly freight; crew and maintenance in cases where DHL provides its own freighter aircraft; and charter service for short-term capacity needs. Cargojet has a fleet of more than 40 Boeing 767 and 757 freighters. Some of DHL’s volume moves in Cargojet’s domestic Canadian overnight network in which capacity is shared by various customers. 

Cargojet’s current contract with DHL was signed in March 2022 and was scheduled to run five years. The companies cemented their partnership with the issuance of warrants giving DHL 9.5% of Cargojet shares after a seven-year vesting period. 

Under the expanded partnership, DHL will continue to guarantee a minimum amount of paid flight hours per month and give Cargojet preference to fly additional routes as it adjusts its global network to meet shipping demand. Cargojet will also terminate the warrants to acquire more than 1.6 million voting shares and instead issue warrants giving DHL the right to acquire 1 million shares at a price of $67.90 per share over a period of eight years, with vesting tied to DHL delivering up to $3.2 billion in business volume during the period. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

New US de minimis policy could trim DHL profit by 3%

Rise in China e-commerce traffic lifts Cargojet to record revenue

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com