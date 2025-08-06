DHL moves early to renew Cargojet contract until 2033

Canadian airline Cargojet has extended its long-term transport agreement with integrated carrier DHL Express until March 31, 2033, and reduced DHL’s potential ownership stake in the company from 9.5% to 6.6% in exchange for renewing the deal two years before it expired, the companies announced Wednesday.

The revised freight services contract is projected to deliver $2.3 billion in revenue for Cargojet. DHL has the right to extend the agreement two times for two-year terms, potentially stretching the deal until March 2037.

Cargojet was scheduled to release second-quarter results Wednesday after the stock market closed, but had not done so as of 7 p.m. ET.

In early July, Cargojet extended its contract with Amazon for four years. The contract now runs until March 31, 2029.