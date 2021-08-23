Digging into The Food Biz podcast — The Stockout

The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) is supporting the transformation of container shipping by solving inefficiencies associated with booking downfalls and shipment rollings. To learn more visit nyshex.com

Mike Baudendistel is getting his fill of food on this episode of The Stockout. He welcomes the hosts of The Food Biz podcast, Ryan Nelson and Kristyn Tarpey, to the show for a combo episode that will leave you hungry.

They talk about how food retailers and restaurants are faring right now with inflation, supply chain stress and labor shortages. They also talk about the ways people are getting creative with food alternatives like plant-based milks and meat substitutes.

Nelson and Tarpey discuss what led them to start the podcast as well as where they see the biggest opportunities for change in the food supply chain.

