Do airports clean runways?
AskWaves digs into the dirty business of rubber removal
When the local street sweeper comes through your neighborhood, it’s mostly for aesthetic reasons.
Cleaning the runway surface at an airport is for safety.
You probably didn’t know, but airplanes litter every time they land. When the tires touch down, they skid on the surface and leave rubber deposits that need to be cleaned to prevent aircraft from losing traction, which is especially troublesome for aircraft taking off or landing in rain or strong winds.
The tarmac used to pave runways is much coarser than asphalt or concrete used on roads, which makes cleaning tire marks more difficult. One aircraft landing on a fresh layer of tarmac leaves behind about 22 pounds of rubber, according to the operator of Schiphol Amsterdam Airport in The Netherlands. As the runway gets more use and rubber debris builds up, the amount of tire deposits decreases to about 9 to 13 pounds.
Cleaning up all that rubber is no easy task: the tarmac used to pave runways is much coarser than the material used on roads. One aircraft landing on a fresh layer of tarmac leaves behind around 10 kilograms (!!!) of rubber. As the runway is used more frequently, this amount decreases to around 4 to 6 kilograms per landing. In total, we collected 6,500 kilograms of rubber last week. How? By removing it from the tarmac using high-pressure cleaners and hoovering up the bits of loosened material.
Philadelphia International Airport recently outlined in a blog post how it goes about its runway maintenance.
The Pavement & Grounds Department each spring and fall brings in a rubber removal contractor with a specialty semi-truck equipped with an ultra high-pressure power wash unit and a vacuum. Airport operations and pavement personnel inspect and identify the runways to be treated, survey, measure and mark the areas that need to be cleaned.
The pressure washer is capable of 35,000 pounds per square inch. The water pressure strips the rubber from the concrete and the vacuum removes it. Afterwards a friction tester known as the Douglas Mu-Meter Mk6 checks the work. Since the friction equipment doesn’t include a wash unit, friction tests are done during precipitation.
To minimize the impact on airport operations, work is scheduled for overnight. The truck moves slowly and usually runs 6-to-8 hours per night, according to the airport authority. Last fall, Philadelphia’s main two runways had a combined total of 258,000 square feet of rubber removed.
At Schiphol Airport some runways are so long that officials close them down for a week to scrape them off. Other periodic runway maintenance includes repairing cracks in the tarmac, cleaning the gutters along the sides, and adding a fresh coat of paint to runway markings.
Click here to read more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
WHAT ELSE TO READ:
Cathay Pacific restarts limited cargo service after COVID pause
5 Comments
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
I’m earning 85 dollars/h to complete some work on a home computer…~oy140~I not at all believed that it can be possible but my close friend earning $25k only within four weeks simply doing this top task as well as she has satisfied me to join…~oy140~Check further details by reaching this site
…>>>>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Making extra easy money while just staying at home and do some work online in just part time. last month i earned $18532 from this by giving this just 2 hrs after my whole busy day life. no boss over shoulders do this job whenever you want. this will change your life like me. go here right now and follow instructions to start.
=-=-=-> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐏𝐀𝐘𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐇𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Before its news dot com article says government is going to vaccinate truckers next week then everyone will quit their job since vaccinated truckers performance records show the wreak the truck from heart attacks . And nobody can flatbed hauling steel
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.
Here’s what I’ve been doing…► 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗝𝗼𝗯𝘀𝟳𝟬.𝗰𝗼𝗺