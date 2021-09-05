  • ITVI.USA
News

Do you want to help companies adapt to climate change? Go into supply chain technology.

Photo of Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves Follow on Twitter Sunday, September 5, 2021
1 minute read
Ocean Network Express is having one very good year, posting a 1,432% year-over-year increase in profit. (Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock)

Supply chains work best when they have predictability. One of the biggest risks caused by climate change is how unpredictable everything becomes. Sourcing, infrastructure and transportation will all require more agility and redundancy in the future.

Supply chain technology firms are building solutions to help companies adapt to the black swan events that seem to be occurring more often. For students looking for a career, founders looking to start their next company, or investors looking for a sector that will benefit from the horrors of climate change – supply chain technology will become one of the hottest growth stories of the 21st century.

To some, this may sound like I’m celebrating the impacts of climate change. I am not. I am horrified by how devastating unpredictable climate events can be. But, I also recognize that businesses will look for experts and solutions that can help them adapt, survive and even thrive in times of chaos.

Craig Fuller is CEO and Founder of FreightWaves, the only freight-focused organization that delivers a complete and comprehensive view of the freight and logistics market. FreightWaves’ news, content, market data, insights, analytics, innovative engagement and risk management tools are unprecedented and unmatched in the industry. Prior to founding FreightWaves, Fuller was the founder and CEO of TransCard, a fleet payment processor that was sold to US Bank. He also is a trucking industry veteran, having founded and managed the Xpress Direct division of US Xpress Enterprises, the largest provider of on-demand trucking services in North America.

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

