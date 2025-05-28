DOT Secretary Duffy announces $1.5B for Hurricane Helene, other disaster recovery

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced Wednesday that the Department of Transportation will provide more than $1.5 billion in federal funding to help states and U.S. territories repair roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, with $683 million targeted to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

The funding, part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief program, will support repair projects in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Duffy, who visited the hardest-hit areas as one of his first official actions upon taking office, said the administration is committed to expediting recovery.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department will leave no state behind. We are expediting the process to remove unnecessary barriers for urgent projects so communities can rebuild in real time,” he said. “Within the first 100 days of the Administration, we announced repairs to North Carolina’s I-40 highway, washed out by Hurricane Helene, that are projected to save two-thirds in both cost and time — amounting to hundreds of millions of hard-earned tax dollars.”

Hurricane Helene, which struck in September 2024, caused catastrophic damage across the Southeast, particularly affecting transportation networks in North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm destroyed sections of key highways, including I-40 and I-26, both critical routes for freight transportation in the region.

The hurricane’s impact was especially severe on railroad infrastructure. More than 40 miles of CSX’s former Clinchfield Railroad between Erwin, Tennessee, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, was washed away, including two bridges. Norfolk Southern also suffered extensive damage, with many sections along 50 miles of its line between Marshall and Old Fort, North Carolina, through Asheville destroyed by flooding.