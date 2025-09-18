DP World’s $29m Bet on Egypt’s Cold Storage

North Africa and the Middle East are in the middle of a cold chain explosion. The market is expected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.8%, according to BCC Research. DP World has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Egypt, specifically, the country’s Al Oula region.

The investment, pegged at around $29 million (roughly 1.4 billion Egyptian pounds), will see the construction of a 174,311 square feet warehouse within the Elsewedy Industrial Park. Eight temperature-controlled chambers will house refrigerated and frozen goods, fruits, vegetables, and dairy, among them, with a capacity for 25,000 pallet positions.

Mohammad Shihab, general manager of DP World Egypt, described the project as “a major step in strengthening Egypt’s cold chain capabilities and creating new opportunities for trade and industry.”

The facility arrives at a time when Africa’s food storage infrastructure remains painfully sparse, covering less than 30% of annual production. The lack of adequate cold chain solutions contributes to severe post-harvest losses; nearly 40% of perishable goods and 20% of other food products are lost each year somewhere along the supply chain.