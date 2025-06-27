Cold chain market in Middle East and North Africa expected to hit $41.1 billion by 2030

BCC Research has recently released the “Cold Chain Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa(MENA)” market analysis. Based on their findings, the cold chain market is expected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030 with a Compound annual growth rate of 8.8% for 2025-2030. The current base value of the MENA market is $24.9 billion as of 2024.
The report attributes this rapid expansion to a confluence of factors, including increased demand for perishable food and pharmaceutical products, government investments in food security and public health, and widespread adoption of cold chain technologies like IoT and AI across logistics networks.
BCC Research identifies five core drivers behind the market’s acceleration:
- Rising Demand for Perishables: Urbanization, population growth, and rising disposable incomes are fueling demand for fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, seafood, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products.
- E-Commerce and Online Grocery Growth: As consumers shift to online grocery shopping, the need for efficient last-mile cold chain logistics has increased across urban centers.
- Stricter Food Safety and Pharma Regulations: Governments across MENA are enforcing tighter controls on food safety and pharmaceutical storage, encouraging the adoption of advanced cold chain solutions to maintain compliance.
- Investment in Cold Storage and Smart Tech: Smart warehouses, real-time monitoring systems, and automation are being deployed to improve efficiency and reduce spoilage.
- Strategic Location for Global Trade: With access to Europe, Asia, and Africa, the MENA region continues to serve as a crucial transit point for temperature-sensitive goods.
Cold storage continues to dominate the market, making up 56% of total cold chain activity in the region as of 2024. Meanwhile, blast freezing leads as the dominant technology segment, expected to remain the top choice through 2030 for its efficiency in preserving food and pharmaceuticals.
Saudi Arabia is leading the regional cold chain market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2024. It is expected to maintain its lead through 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6% and a projected market value of $16.5 billion. The country has made notable strides in strengthening its cold chain infrastructure as part of its national food security strategy.
Technology adoption in the country is playing a key role, with IoT devices and automation systems increasingly used for real-time temperature tracking and warehouse management. These innovations are helping Saudi Arabia meet the growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics in both the food and pharmaceutical sectors.
Other countries covered in the report include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Qatar, and the rest of MENA, excluding Turkey and Israel due to their already-advanced infrastructure.
Bcc’s report highlights emerging players that are helping to modernize the cold chain landscape across the MENA region:
- FreshOnTable (UAE): A farm-to-table logistics company that connects local farmers with businesses to deliver fresh produce through a digitally optimized cold chain.
- YallaMarket (UAE): A fast grocery delivery service that utilizes micro-fulfillment centers and advanced cooling tech to deliver perishable products within minutes.
- Reefer-x: A cold chain tech provider offering real-time tracking and monitoring solutions for temperature-sensitive cargo.
- TruKKer: A digital freight platform that includes cold chain trucking for the transport of pharmaceuticals and food items across MENA.
- Themar (Saudi Arabia): An agri-tech startup that links farmers with buyers while ensuring produce is transported under optimal cold storage conditions.
These startups are not only meeting growing consumer demand but also supporting governments’ broader goals around food security and supply chain modernization.
The MENA region’s cold chain market presents significant long-term opportunities for companies involved in logistics, technology, infrastructure development, and food and pharmaceutical distribution.