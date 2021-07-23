Drilling Deep: Economist Perry on bull-versus-bear debate in freight

The bull-verus-bear showdown is present in markets at all times. Freight is no exception.

Noel Perry, a longtime freight economist who works closely with the Transportation Intermediates Association and Truckstop.com, talks about the reasons for both arguments on this week’s Drilling Deep.

Also on the podcast, host John Kingston discusses the wild ride that commodity diesel prices have been on the past week — a sharp downturn followed by days of gains that recovered all of the decline. It’s tough to keep on top of it.

More articles by John Kingston

South Dakota waives hours of service rules to help petroleum resupply

ATA seeks to liberalize rules on qualifying mechanical inspectors, citing shortage

Latest package of New Jersey laws further targets independent contractor status