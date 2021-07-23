  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Economist Perry on bull-versus-bear debate in freight

Also on the podcast: The current roller coaster in diesel prices

Friday, July 23, 2021
Less than a minute

The bull-verus-bear showdown is present in markets at all times. Freight is no exception.

Noel Perry, a longtime freight economist who works closely with the Transportation Intermediates Association and Truckstop.com, talks about the reasons for both arguments on this week’s Drilling Deep.

Also on the podcast, host John Kingston discusses the wild ride that commodity diesel prices have been on the past week — a sharp downturn followed by days of gains that recovered all of the decline. It’s tough to keep on top of it.

Friday, July 23, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

