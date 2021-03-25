Drilling Deep: Independent contractor minefield gets even more treacherous
Also on the podcast: Why retail diesel prices don’t drop as fast as declines in wholesale
With the continued rise of gig economy jobs, the implementation of AB5 in California and changes in Washington, defining independent contractors has never been trickier or more uncertain.
On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston speaks with Aaron Hageman, the owner of Delivery Drivers Inc., a firm that works with both independent contractor workers and the companies that employ them. Hageman discusses California’s AB5 law and prospects for expanding its reach nationwide, as well as what changes in the Department of Labor will mean for federal regulation on the question of IC classification.
Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the always frustrating development when wholesale diesel prices fall and retail diesel prices don’t follow along.
One Comment
Why dont they just legalize employee misclassification and pay all workers as 1099 contractors?
Big business loves cheap labor, no benefits and taxes to pay and no lawsuits for firing lazy bums.
Everyone can then be “entreprenuer” of their own 1 person “small business”.