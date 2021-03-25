Drilling Deep: Independent contractor minefield gets even more treacherous

With the continued rise of gig economy jobs, the implementation of AB5 in California and changes in Washington, defining independent contractors has never been trickier or more uncertain.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston speaks with Aaron Hageman, the owner of Delivery Drivers Inc., a firm that works with both independent contractor workers and the companies that employ them. Hageman discusses California’s AB5 law and prospects for expanding its reach nationwide, as well as what changes in the Department of Labor will mean for federal regulation on the question of IC classification.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the always frustrating development when wholesale diesel prices fall and retail diesel prices don’t follow along.

More articles by John Kingston

Noodling the numbers of Google searches for truck driving jobs

Truckload brokerage margins in Q4 lowest in 2 years: TIA

Diesel’s decline Thursday one for the ages; biggest in almost six years