Drilling Deep: The state of road safety post-pandemic

As the roads have become clogged again as the country comes out of the pandemic, there is some bad news: Safety has not improved.

Rob Abbott has spent much of his career dealing with truck safety issues. He’s now the commercial leader for enterprise trucking at Lytx. He joins host John Kingston to discuss the state of safety on the roads today.

Also on the podcast, Kingston looks at some diesel numbers that are at record highs, but it isn’t just the price. It’s where diesel is relative to crude oil. The numbers are eye-popping. He will discuss what all that means.

