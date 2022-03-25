  • ITVI.USA
    13,535.760
    -22.060
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.907
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.270
    -0.370
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,566.730
    -4.770
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,535.760
    -22.060
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.907
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.270
    -0.370
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,566.730
    -4.770
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Drilling Deep PodcastDriver issuesFuelNewsPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: The state of road safety post-pandemic

Also on the podcast: diesel is kicking crude's butt

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 25, 2022
Less than a minute

As the roads have become clogged again as the country comes out of the pandemic, there is some bad news: Safety has not improved.

Rob Abbott has spent much of his career dealing with truck safety issues. He’s now the commercial leader for enterprise trucking at Lytx. He joins host John Kingston to discuss the state of safety on the roads today.

Also on the podcast, Kingston looks at some diesel numbers that are at record highs, but it isn’t just the price. It’s where diesel is relative to crude oil. The numbers are eye-popping. He will discuss what all that means.

More Drilling Deep podcasts by John Kingston

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 25, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.