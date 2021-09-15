  • ITVI.USA
    16,350.840
    -55.350
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.731
    0.025
    0.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.660
    -0.160
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,343.200
    -45.660
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Driving automation

Timothy Dooner Wednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Locomation driver DJ Hoff about what autonomous convoys mean for drivers.

With eCommerce Week back in Los Angeles, HawkeMedia founder and CEO Erik Huberman gets us up-to-date on the inner workings of e-comm.

Vets2Trucking owner Ivan Hernandez celebrates National Driver Appreciation Week and discusses veterans in trucking and how the industry can show it cares.

H.D. White Logistics LLC CEO Hope White is moving reefer in reefers and connecting the ports in the Southeast.

Plus, driver appreciation week continues; STORD and Locus Robotics’ big deals; container ships named after New England Patriots; a BMW drives under a semi; bad math sinks the Golden Ray; and the Suez versus the largest ship in the world. 

Timothy Dooner Wednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

