Driving automation

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Locomation driver DJ Hoff about what autonomous convoys mean for drivers.

With eCommerce Week back in Los Angeles, HawkeMedia founder and CEO Erik Huberman gets us up-to-date on the inner workings of e-comm.

Vets2Trucking owner Ivan Hernandez celebrates National Driver Appreciation Week and discusses veterans in trucking and how the industry can show it cares.

H.D. White Logistics LLC CEO Hope White is moving reefer in reefers and connecting the ports in the Southeast.

Plus, driver appreciation week continues; STORD and Locus Robotics’ big deals; container ships named after New England Patriots; a BMW drives under a semi; bad math sinks the Golden Ray; and the Suez versus the largest ship in the world.

