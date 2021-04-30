  • ITVI.USA
DroneWaves: The need for speed — WTT

Testing the limitations of drones through racing

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 30, 2021
0 32 1 minute read

Could drone racing be the ultimate sport of the future? Dooner and The Dude get a firsthand look at the complicated league of racing that is about more than just winning first place. 

They welcome Ashley Ellefson, COO of the Drone Racing League (DRL), to discuss the talented pilots taking off around the country. Hear about how drone races are exploring the capabilities of drones from speed to maneuverability. 

DRL recently launched the Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, an autonomous drone racing series. It will include teams of university students and technologists who design an AI framework capable of flying a drone through DRL courses without human intervention and compete for a chance to win $1 million in prizes.

Ellefson explains how to get involved and what other awesome opportunities live in the world of drone sports. 

You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

