DroneWaves: The need for speed — WTT

Could drone racing be the ultimate sport of the future? Dooner and The Dude get a firsthand look at the complicated league of racing that is about more than just winning first place.

They welcome Ashley Ellefson, COO of the Drone Racing League (DRL), to discuss the talented pilots taking off around the country. Hear about how drone races are exploring the capabilities of drones from speed to maneuverability.

DRL recently launched the Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, an autonomous drone racing series. It will include teams of university students and technologists who design an AI framework capable of flying a drone through DRL courses without human intervention and compete for a chance to win $1 million in prizes.

Ellefson explains how to get involved and what other awesome opportunities live in the world of drone sports.



You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts