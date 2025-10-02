Drop for rail freight in latest week 

U.S. rail traffic showed one of its biggest single-week dips compared to 2024 for the week ending Sept. 6, with volume down 2.4% compared to the same week a year ago.
According to the Association of American Railroads, volume for the week was 467,880 carloads and intermodal units. That included 214,383 carloads, down 3.5% from the corresponding week in 2024, and 253,497 containers and trailers, down 1.4%.
It was the largest single-week decline since traffic dropped by 5.1% for the week ending Feb. 22, and the third largest this year. The week of Jan. 25 saw a 2.5% decline.
Chemical shipments were off by 8.8%; grain, 8%, and petroleum, and related products, 7.1%
Miscellaneous freight led gainers, up 15.3%, followed by motor vehicles and parts, up 7.1%. Forest products such as lumber and paper were better by 3.8%.
Weaker rail freight comes as the ISM Manufacturing Index for September showed contraction in the sector. Manufacturing new orders and average weekly hours declined, according to the Conference Board, adding to concerns about sector momentum.
Through 36 weeks, U.S. rail volume is 17,688,490 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.3% over the same period in 2024. That includes 7,963,526 carloads, up 2.4%, and 9,724,964 intermodal units, up 4%.
North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 646,348 carloads and intermodal units, a decline of 0.7% compared to the same week in 2024. That includes 312,974 carloads, down 2%, and 333,374 intermodal units, up 0.6%. Year-to-date overall volume is 24,348,314 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% compared to the first 36 weeks of 2024. That includes 5,814,174 carloads and intermodal units in Canada, an increase of 2.2%, and 845,650 carloads and intermodal units in Mexico, down 7.5% from the same point in 2024.
