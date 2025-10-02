Drop for rail freight in latest week 

U.S. rail traffic showed one of its biggest single-week dips compared to 2024 for the week ending Sept. 6, with volume down 2.4% compared to the same week a year ago.

According to the Association of American Railroads, volume for the week was 467,880 carloads and intermodal units. That included 214,383 carloads, down 3.5% from the corresponding week in 2024, and 253,497 containers and trailers, down 1.4%.

It was the largest single-week decline since traffic dropped by 5.1% for the week ending Feb. 22, and the third largest this year. The week of Jan. 25 saw a 2.5% decline.

Chemical shipments were off by 8.8%; grain, 8%, and petroleum, and related products, 7.1%