Duffy plans to expand driver  enforcement to shippers

In his appearance on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show” today, Duffy signaled a notable expansion in his enforcement strategy, pivoting from primarily holding trucking companies (carriers) accountable to also targeting shippers for enabling non-English-proficient commercial truck drivers. This move aims to broaden road safety measures amid ongoing crashes and debates on immigration and federal oversight.

I will hold trucker companies and shippers that load up big rigs ACCOUNTABLE!⁰⁰A company can’t hire a trucker and do it knowing they can’t speak English. @WillCainShow pic.twitter.com/iAUoXISYdP — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 31, 2025

English language proficiency rules have been a primary focus of the DOT secretary’s compliance crackdown.

This development represents a remarkable shift in compliance enforcement, putting shippers at risk of substantial penalties if they fail to ensure that the trucks arriving at their docks have compliant drivers.

It will also make it more difficult for freight brokerages to distance themselves from verifying truck drivers’ qualifications when arranging freight pickups. Currently, brokerages focus their compliance efforts on motor carriers, treating truck drivers as interchangeable. If new regulations impacting shippers are implemented, this will no longer be the case.