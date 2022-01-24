  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
American ShipperMaritimeNews

Early forecast: East Coast ports will continue to thrive

Importers will continue to open their wallets to avoid West Coast logjam

Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco Lori Ann LaRoccoMonday, January 24, 2022
1 minute read
CB- WanHai Container Ship Arrives FRI 30 JUL 2021 11:00AM-01:0PM AV20210730A-cb-PHO-wanhai

Several forward-looking trade indicators are signaling another banner year for East Coast ports. Data from multiple sources show U.S. importers are opening their wallets for East Coast transit.

“Our data clearly shows that shippers are fed up with the logjam,” on the West Coast, explained Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta. He added the shippers would be “happy” to pay extra for East Coast destinations. 

“We can also see priority shipment fees for the [East Coast] are considerably higher,” Sand added, noting that the last-minute desperation among shippers is pushing up fees. 

“Virginia and Charleston are strongly up a full year,” Sand said. “We are still waiting for full-year data for [Port of New York and New Jersey] for November. They are always the last to report.”

East Coast vs. West Coast volumes

Since the widening of the Panama Canal, the trend of trade flowing to the East Coast has been growing. The accelerant of this trade expansion is the circumventing of West Coast congestion and the investments being made at the ports to accommodate the larger vessels. 

The investment is paying off. 

“Freightos.com Marketplace search data shows the share of Asia-U.S. ocean shipment searches that are conducted for East Coast as a destination has increased from 21% to 26% since October,” explained Eytan Buchman, chief marketing officer of Freightos. “That’s a 23% increase but well below the 33% share of East Coast searches in early 2021 when we saw the beginning of the congestion problems.”

While Lunar New Year will offer the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach a chance to play container catch-up, it will not fix the inherent problems plaguing those ports. Trade likes to move through clear pipes and that’s what the East Coast is offering.

Tags
Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco Lori Ann LaRoccoMonday, January 24, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco

Lori Ann LaRocco

Lori Ann LaRocco is senior editor of guests for CNBC business news. She coordinates high profile interviews and special multi-million dollar on-location productions for all shows on the network. Her specialty is in politics, working with titans of industry. LaRocco is the author of: “Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster” (Marine Money Inc., 2019) “Dynasties of the Sea: The Untold Stories of the Postwar Shipping Pioneers” (Marine Money Inc., 2018), “Opportunity Knocking” (Agate Publishing, 2014), “Dynasties of the Sea: The Ships and Entrepreneurs Who Ushered in the Era of Free Trade” (Marine Money, 2012), and “Thriving in the New Economy: Lessons from Today’s Top Business Minds” (Wiley, 2010).
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc