Echo Global Logistics: leading in freight fraud prevention

Echo Global Logistics has emerged as a standout performer in the freight industry’s battle against fraud, earning recognition as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards. With an impressive record of delivering over one million truckload shipments in 2024 while maintaining a loss rate of less than 0.01% due to theft, Echo has established itself as an industry leader in fraud prevention strategies.
According to Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo, the landscape of freight fraud is evolving rapidly. “We’ve seen a growing trend of strategic truckload theft through digital fraud and/or identity theft. This type of fraud has become very prevalent and we’ve seen it continue to grow,” Gustafson said. Despite this increasing threat, Echo remains “well-positioned to handle these types of cases.”
Echo’s approach to fighting fraud centers on integrating advanced technology throughout its operations. “At Echo, we employ a thorough carrier vetting process and integrate technology into our entire process to keep freight safe with up-to-date measurements,” Gustafson explained.
The company has implemented sophisticated tracking solutions that provide real-time visibility into cargo movement. “Integrating GPS-based, covert tracking systems into cargo provides shippers with real-time monitoring and alerts, enabling their swift response to suspicious activities,” said Gustafson.
This technological advantage extends to data analysis as well. Echo has developed capabilities to “aggregate third-party data on carriers to help stay ahead of potentially bad actors.” Their Transportation Management System (TMS) then “analyzes and leverages that data to make sure the right carriers are in our network and booked on the right freight.”
Echo remains vigilant about emerging fraud tactics in the industry. Gustafson believes that “fraud will always be a problem when it comes to freight,” noting that “bad actors have already found new ways to thwart security systems, from posing as legitimate carriers to purchasing secure carrier information from actual providers to impersonate a carrier.”
Looking ahead, Echo expects digital fraud to remain the primary concern. “Strategic theft through digital activity is where we expect to continue to see trends in theft,” Gustafson predicted. “As technology becomes more and more central to the equation, adding safeguards as we go will be crucial to ensuring fraudulent transactions can’t slip through the cracks.”
Echo emphasizes that combating fraud requires cooperation across the entire freight ecosystem. “Fighting fraud benefits all parties, and brokers, shippers, and carriers should all work together and share data to combat theft,” Gustafson advised. This collaborative approach reflects Echo’s understanding that fraud prevention is a shared responsibility.
At the core of Echo’s fraud prevention strategy is a comprehensive carrier selection process. The company “employs a rigorous carrier vetting process, that includes thorough verifications of DOT and MC numbers, insurance coverage, licensing, and activity history.” This multi-layered approach ensures that only trustworthy carriers join Echo’s network.
Echo has developed specialized protocols for handling high-value shipments and targeted commodities. Their Targeted Commodity Protection Process specifically addresses freight exceeding $100,000 in cargo value or items at higher risk of theft. These shipments must be “marked accordingly prior to sourcing,” and carrier sales teams follow a specific Standard Operating Procedure when handling such loads.
The company maintains a select group of “Targeted Commodity Approved” carriers who have “successfully handled freight for Echo and undergone a comprehensive compliance review.” These carriers receive specific guidance on reducing theft risks, including “avoiding unsecured yards when possible.”
Echo continues to refine its security measures to stay ahead of evolving threats. Earlier this year, the company “tightened the criteria for a carrier to become TC approved even further.” Their enhanced review process now evaluates “length of time for active authority, how long they have been in the Echo network, how many loads they have hauled for Echo over various time periods, and status of ELD connection in Highway™.”
Echo’s approach to fraud prevention extends to employee training and organizational culture. Gustafson recommends that companies “handle high-value and targeted commodities with even greater security.” Echo uses its technology to analyze data which indicates which products and shipments are particularly vulnerable so as to ensure their safety can be maintained every step of the way.
This commitment to security is ingrained in Echo’s company culture, embodied in their mottos #CarryTheLoadTogether and #BetterIsTheOnlyOption, reflecting their dedication to continuous improvement in fraud prevention.
Through comprehensive vetting processes, technological innovation, and industry collaboration, Echo Global Logistics has established itself as a leader in freight fraud prevention, setting standards that benefit the entire logistics industry.