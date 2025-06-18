Echo Global Logistics: leading in freight fraud prevention

Echo Global Logistics has emerged as a standout performer in the freight industry’s battle against fraud, earning recognition as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards. With an impressive record of delivering over one million truckload shipments in 2024 while maintaining a loss rate of less than 0.01% due to theft, Echo has established itself as an industry leader in fraud prevention strategies.

According to Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo, the landscape of freight fraud is evolving rapidly. “We’ve seen a growing trend of strategic truckload theft through digital fraud and/or identity theft. This type of fraud has become very prevalent and we’ve seen it continue to grow,” Gustafson said. Despite this increasing threat, Echo remains “well-positioned to handle these types of cases.”

Echo’s approach to fighting fraud centers on integrating advanced technology throughout its operations. “At Echo, we employ a thorough carrier vetting process and integrate technology into our entire process to keep freight safe with up-to-date measurements,” Gustafson explained.

The company has implemented sophisticated tracking solutions that provide real-time visibility into cargo movement. “Integrating GPS-based, covert tracking systems into cargo provides shippers with real-time monitoring and alerts, enabling their swift response to suspicious activities,” said Gustafson.



