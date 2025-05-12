Eight ELDs Pulled from FMCSA Registry and What Fleets Need to Know

On Monday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it was removing eight electronic logging devices associated with Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC from its list of registered devices. This emphasizes the importance of vendor selection when choosing ELDs to remain compliant and avoid operational disruptions. These devices were removed because they failed to meet the minimum requirements of Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Revoked ELDs

AllwaysTrack

Command Alkon Trackit

ELDX

Gorilla Safety Compact ELD

HCSS ELD

LB Technologies FleetTrack HOS

Simplex ELD 2GO

Trucker Path ELD Pro



Immediate Actions Required

Motor carriers using these revoked ELDs must:



