Eight ELDs Pulled from FMCSA Registry and What Fleets Need to Know

On Monday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it was removing eight electronic logging devices associated with Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC from its list of registered devices. This emphasizes the importance of vendor selection when choosing ELDs to remain compliant and avoid operational disruptions. These devices were removed because they failed to meet the minimum requirements of Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.
Revoked ELDs
- AllwaysTrack
- Command Alkon Trackit
- ELDX
- Gorilla Safety Compact ELD
- HCSS ELD
- LB Technologies FleetTrack HOS
- Simplex ELD 2GO
- Trucker Path ELD Pro
Immediate Actions Required
Motor carriers using these revoked ELDs must:
- Discontinue use of the revoked devices immediately.
- Revert to paper logs or compliant logging software to record hours of service data.
- Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant devices from the FMCSA’s registered list before July 11.
Failure to comply with the deadline will result in violations under 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status,” and drivers may be placed out of service in accordance with Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) criteria.
Understanding the Self-Certification Process
In the U.S., ELD providers self-certify their devices’ compliance with FMCSA standards. This process relies on manufacturers asserting their devices meet technical specs without prior independent verification by the FMCSA. The agency monitors compliance post-certification and can remove devices from the registry if they fail to meet standards.
International Certification Practice
Other countries, like Canada, employ third-party certification processes for ELDs. Canada requires ELDs to be certified by an accredited third-party organization before they can be used by carriers, ensuring higher compliance and reliability.
Historical Context
As of April, 1,050 devices are on FMCSA’s Registered ELDs list, all self-certified by manufacturers. Additionally, 248 devices are on the revoked list, 37 have been removed by the agency and 211 have been self-revoked by providers.
Recommendations for Carriers:
- Due diligence: Research ELD vendors, focusing on their compliance history and customer support reputation.
- Continuous monitoring: Check the FMCSA’s list of registered and revoked ELDs to ensure your device remains compliant.
- Contingency planning: Develop a plan to swiftly transition to an alternative, compliant ELD in case of revocation.
For more information on ELD compliance and to view the current list of registered devices, visit the FMCSA’s ELD website: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/newsroom/fmcsa-removes-eight-devices-list-registered-elds