Einride begins trading on Nasdaq after completing de-SPAC

Einride’s decade-long journey from a Stockholm startup to a publicly traded freight technology company peaked Wednesday. The company began trading on Nasdaq under the tickers “ENRD” and “ENRDW.”

It comes at a pivotal time. In the EV and autonomous space, software and hardware have matured enough to support full-scale operations rather than the limited pilot tests common in years past.

Einride leadership celebrated the public debut by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell at MarketSite in Times Square. The listing capped a de-SPAC process that began with a deal announcement in November and ended with shareholder approval last week.

“Over the past decade, Einride has built the technology and the customer base to lead the transition to autonomous and electric freight,” said Roozbeh Charli, chief executive officer of Einride. “Our focus now is clear: continue expanding with our customers and increase automation within their networks, demonstrating that every mile we run makes the entire network more efficient.”

A Different Approach from Day One

Founded in 2016, Einride built its autonomous vehicle strategy around a cabless design. It eliminates the driver compartment entirely and forced the company to solve some of the hardest engineering challenges early.

“We took a different approach from day one,” Charli told FreightWaves in an interview. “Having a cabless autonomous vehicle that’s built for autonomy from day one — it doesn’t have a cab because you don’t need a cab if you want to drive autonomously.”

The company’s deployments in the United States and Sweden operate without safety drivers by design. “There is no room for a driver,” Charli said. “That also means you have to build your safety case from day one without relying on a human operator.”

Dutch contract manufacturer VDL builds the chassis and skateboard platform. Einride handles final assembly of the hull and computer stack at its R&D facility in Sweden. The company plans to build a similar setup in the United States.

The Land-and-Expand Strategy

Einride enters the public markets with $92 million in annual recurring revenue and more than $800 million in potential ARR. These figures come from joint business plans with its 30 global customers.

“We’ve been focused over the last five or six years on our land-and-expand sales strategy: getting in with large transport buyers, getting their transportation data onto our platform, starting execution, and deploying both our electric and autonomous vehicles,” Charli said.

The GE Appliances partnership shows how the model works. Einride began by analyzing transportation data and building a $50 million ARR joint business plan. Operations started with two electric trucks in a Kentucky pilot. The business has since grown to roughly 20-25 electric trucks and two autonomous vehicles.

For Einride, its electric vehicle and autonomous operations form a clear win-win.

Customers get immediate benefits from lower operating costs and decarbonized transport in high-utilization lanes.

At the same time, those deployments generate revenue and margins for Einride. They also build customer relationships and the operational data needed to train autonomous models and map routes, charging infrastructure, and day-to-day workflows for future driverless vehicles.

“The electric business is a line of business in itself. It’s generating revenue and margins,” Charli said. “You’re gaining a position with the customer and collecting data. You can use that data to train autonomous models while also building a detailed understanding of operational setups.”

Cost Efficiency Drives Adoption

High-utilization, repetitive freight lanes represent the strongest opportunity for Einride’s technology. Grocery retail operations, industrial shuttle routes, and FMCG flows offer the cost efficiencies that make the business case work.

“The ticket to play is being cost-competitive with the diesel solution you’re replacing,” Charli said. “We achieve that through the platform, software, optimization tools, and AI models we’ve built.”

Defense Applications Emerge

Einride has also deployed its autonomous technology on military vehicles. It has run pilots with NATO countries and the Swedish Resilience Initiative. The company equipped a Bandvagn vehicle for dual-use applications. These vehicles can maintain power lines in peacetime and handle logistics in high-risk wartime environments.

“War is an enormous logistical exercise,” Charli said. “There’s significant potential for autonomous technology in those environments, particularly when it comes to reducing risk and keeping people out of harm’s way.”

Gen. Keith Alexander, former director of the National Security Agency, joined Einride’s board to support defense initiatives.

Robert Falck, founder and executive chairman, framed the listing as validation of the company’s original thesis. “Einride started with the simple idea that freight could be done differently, and better. Today’s listing marks an important milestone for Einride and reflects the strength of the technology platform, the trust of our customers, and the work our team has done to build and scale a modern freight technology business.”