Einride to go public via SPAC through merger with Legato Merger Corp. III

Swedish-based Einride announced Wednesday plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company through a merger with Legato Merger Corp. III. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, specializes in both electric and self-driving vehicles. The transaction, which values Einride at $1.8 billion in pre-money equity, is expected to provide approximately $219 million in gross proceeds before accounting for potential redemptions and transaction expenses.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Stockholm, Einride was an early pioneer in the freight technology sector with operations across seven countries. The company’s accolades include being first globally to receive permits for cabless heavy-duty autonomous vehicle operations on public roads in 2019 in Europe and in 2022 in the United States, while maintaining zero traffic incidents across all operations.

According to the release, the company serves more than 25 enterprise customers, manages a fleet of approximately 200 electric vehicles, and has advanced autonomous deployments with customers including GE Appliances and Apotea, Sweden’s leading online pharmacy.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Existing shareholders of Einride are expected to own approximately 83% of the pro forma equity after closing, assuming the company raises a planned $100 million PIPE investment.