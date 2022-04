El baño de sangre de los camiones no es para todos

Rachel Premack is the editorial director at FreightWaves. She writes the newsletter MODES, the go-to newsletter for supply chain insiders (and outsiders). Before joining FreightWaves in 2022, Rachel was a senior features reporter at Business Insider. She created the trucking beat at Business Insider, and has appeared on ABC News, NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, France24, and other major outlets to discuss her coverage. Prior to that, Rachel was a journalist in Seoul, South Korea. Her articles were published in The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, Bloomberg CityLab, The Verge, and others. Rachel was a Stigler Center Journalist-in-Residence at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in the spring of 2019. Rachel grew up in Metro Detroit and received her Bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Michigan. If you’d like to get in touch with Rachel, please email her at rpremack@freightwaves.com or rpremack@protonmail.com.