Electrification opportunity is everywhere — Net-Zero Carbon

Where can freight become more efficient?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read

The freight industry has a massive problem of inefficiency – it’s called empty miles.35% of trucks on the road today are driving empty, and our environment is paying the price with millions of CO2 metric tons of emissions wasted every year. Be part of the solution with Convoy. Visit convoy.com/sustainability

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole, FreightWaves director of carbon intelligence, sits down with Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) to discuss the findings from NACFE’s latest initiative: Run on Less — Electric. 

This year’s program featured 13 trucks demonstrating real-world truck technologies focusing on real routes, carrying real freight in a variety of duty cycles and applications. They talk about this opportunity and where other companies have the ability to put electric power to work in their own supply chains. 

You can find more episodes of Net-Zero Carbon and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

