This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Electrifying the last mile.

DETAILS: From common misconceptions to challenges for adoption and everything in between, the discussion covers everything EVs, including zero-emissions vans, electric powertrains and charging stations.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: FreightWaves’ Jack Daleo interviews Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser.

BIO: Lightning designs and manufactures zero-emission all-electric powertrains for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models and transit buses. Daleo previously served as vice president of Colorado State University Ventures, where he spun out clean-tech companies and built the framework to support accelerated growth of spinouts and spin-ins.

KEY QUOTES FROM REESER:

“We began the company in 2008 under the premise of solving efficiency and clean-energy problems for fleets.”

“Our ability to support this wide variety of customizations is something we do well and something we specialize in.”

“As we think about very traditional last mile, really there’s nothing holding it back anymore.”