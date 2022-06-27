FMCSA revokes electronic logging device from ArionTech

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued an alert Friday informing the trucking industry that an electronic logging device is no longer approved for truck drivers and motor carriers to use.

The ArionT ELD was placed on the FMCSA’s revoked devices list for failure to meet minimum requirements pertaining to hours-of-service limits, according to a news release. It appears to be the first device the agency has invalidated, joining a list of about 50 ELDs that have been “self-revoked.”

FMCSA said carriers using ArionT ELD must stop and either revert to paper logs or replace it with compliant ELDs by Aug. 24.

“Motor carriers have a grace period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked device with compliant ELDs,” the FMCSA said in a statement. “If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the device back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.”

The ArionT ELD is manufactured by ArionTech Inc., based in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and specializes in “fleet tracking, ELDs and software developments in the trucking industry,” according to its LinkedIn profile.

“Beginning Aug. 24, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked device listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD,” the FMCSA said. “Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after Aug. 24 should … place the driver out-of-service in accordance with the CVSA OOS criteria.”

