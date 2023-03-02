Emerge adds carrier scorecard to RFP product

Procurement platform Emerge on Thursday launched an instrument within its Dynamic RFP product to assist shippers with choosing the most suitable carriers to transport their freight.

The carrier scorecards feature combines Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records on safety and out-of-service orders with data from Emerge’s marketplace to provide its users with grades for pickup, delivery and tracking history and an overall scaled performance grade from zero to 100%.

Screenshot of Emerge’s new carrier scorecards. (Photo: Emerge)

Shippers can also influence the scorecard guidance. Merchants can customize the parameters necessary to meet their contractual obligations and share with Emerge their own carrier network data from internal tracking and transportation management systems.

“With over thousands of carriers to choose from to move your freight, carrier scorecards are essential to making the right buying decision during an RFP bid event,” founder and CEO Andrew Leto told FreightWaves. “The most significant data provided includes on-time percentage alongside on-time pickup percentage and tender acceptance percentage. Our platform aims to have the best scorecard analytics to make the awarding process easier.”

The carrier scorecard can also help shippers identify carriers for specific lanes. According to Emerge, if the shipper’s carrier network capacity on a specific lane is low, the company will add more carriers from its capacity network based on the shipper’s scorecard requirements.

“Since being formed in 2017, Emerge has been a game-changer in freight procurement, and we continue to explore ways to add value for our customers with enhancements like Carrier Scorecards,” said Emerge President George Abernathy in a news release.





This new tool comes seven months after the company announced a restructuring of its operations and new product offerings to mirror current economic conditions.

Jack Holmes, Emerge’s co-founder and executive chairman, told FreighWaves last July the company would be focusing on products to improve both the domestic truckload business and the shipper-carrier relationship.

