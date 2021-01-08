Emerge’s Leto, marketing expert Pulizzi to keynote Sales & Marketing Summit

In a work world that quickly became remote in 2020, organizations faced pressure on a number of fronts – technology, communications and a rapid digitization of the supply chain to name just a few. For sales and marketing professionals used to face-to-face conversations, the challenges were especially acute.

As 2020 turned into 2021, many of the concerns that these professionals faced last year haven’t gone away entirely, and that is leading to a new way to do business. Customer acquisition, account management, brand development and more have all changed – perhaps forever.

To address the changing environment sales and marketing professionals are facing, FreightWaves will be hosting a one-day virtual Sales & Marketing Summit to help give today’s sales and marketing leaders the tools and insight they need to navigate 2021 and beyond.

This special virtual event will take place Jan. 28 and will be streamed on FreightWaves TV and available on demand following the initial presentation. Registration is free.

“A lot of supply chain focus is spent on the actual logistics of moving goods from point to point, but that process doesn’t start at the dock. It often starts in the sales office,” said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves. “These often overlooked professionals play a critical role in ensuring businesses, consumers and the overall global economy function. FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit represents an opportunity for them to hone their craft, learn from others that are facing similar sales and marketing concerns as the economy begins to emerge from the throes of COVID and hear about some of the new technologies that can help them excel as sales and marketing professionals.”

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Andrew Leto, founder and CEO of Emerge, and Joe Pulizzi, author, podcaster and marketing expert.

The Sales & Marketing Summit will cover all of the top strategies that transportation companies are employing to find success in 2021 and beyond. This includes a look at how technology is changing customer expectations and how forward-thinking sales and marketing divisions can position themselves to benefit and manage the overall customer life cycle more effectively.

There is still time for companies with exciting technology in the space to register and present their technology to the audience. Click to learn more.

Leto will sit down with FreightWaves President George Abernathy. Leto, who founded Emerge as well previously helping found GlobalTranz and 10-4 Systems, has extensive experience in closing deals in the freight business.

The second keynote address will be delivered by Pulizzi, who will join Fuller for a discussion exploring some of his extensive content marketing expertise. Pulizzi is an Amazon best-selling author of “Content Inc.,” “Killing Marketing” and “Epic Content Marketing,” which was named a must-read business book by Fortune magazine. He penned the novel, “The Will to Die,” which was awarded Best Suspense Book of 2020 by the National Indie Excellence Awards.

Pulizzi’s experience extends beyond writing and closing deals. He has founded three companies, including the Content Marketing Institute (CMI), and has launched dozens of events, including Content Marketing World. His podcast series, This Old Marketing with Robert Rose, has millions of downloads from over 150 countries.

FreightWaves’ popular podcast, Put That Coffee Down with Kevin Hill, regularly dives into the topics affecting the supply chain sales and marketing segments. The Sales & Marketing Summit will dive deeper into some of these topics with the leading experts joining the summit. Among the speakers scheduled to appear are:

Charley Dehoney, president of Fitzmark.

Rob Hatchett, president of SeatMyTrucks.

Brian Mann, president and CEO of Armstrong Transport Group.

Jason Fischman, senior vice president of digital strategy for Digital Niche Agency.

More speakers and topics are being added to the lineup daily.

The FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit will be held Jan. 28. It will be streamed on FreightWaves TV. Registration is free.