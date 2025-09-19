EV Realty secures $75 million investment from NGP for charging expansion

EV Realty announced Thursday it has secured $75 million in growth equity from private equity investor NGP to scale its portfolio of commercial fleet charging hubs. The company also broke ground on its first large-scale project in San Bernardino, Calif., featuring 76 DC fast-charging stalls with 9.9 MW of grid capacity that can serve more than 200 Class 8 trucks daily.

“What we’ve focused on from the start is trying to address the barrier that we think really inhibits this adoption for the fleets that want to adopt, which is access to large amounts of power and a scalable solution,” said Patrick Sullivan, CEO of EV Realty, in an interview with FreightWaves.

The San Bernardino facility is strategically located in what Sullivan calls the gateway city to Southern California’s freight ecosystem. The site is positioned just two miles from the BNSF intermodal facility, with approximately 60 million square feet of industrial and distribution warehousing space and nearly 4,000 Class 8 trucks operating daily within five miles.

The location was selected using proprietary data science tools that mapped distribution power systems to identify optimal sites with available grid capacity.