Prologis, EV Realty tackle California’s fragmented truck charging network

Prologis Mobility and EV Realty announced on Tuesday a partnership to link their electric vehicle charging capabilities in California as part of an effort to expand access for medium- and heavy-duty truck fleets.

The collaboration will provide users with increased access to high-power charging infrastructure near ports and major freight lanes. Initial shared-access charging hubs will be opened in Vernon and San Bernardino later this year. The companies hope that the new model will serve as a template for additional infrastructure collaborations in other busy freight markets across the country.

“We’re working to clear the roadblocks for our customers that slow down fleet electrification,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility, in a news release. “Reliable, accessible charging is a major enabler to accelerated electric truck adoption.”

San Francisco-based real estate investment trust Prologis (NYSE: PLD) offers subscription-based EV charging through Prologis Mobility.