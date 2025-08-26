Prologis, EV Realty tackle California’s fragmented truck charging network

Prologis Mobility and EV Realty announced on Tuesday a partnership to link their electric vehicle charging capabilities in California as part of an effort to expand access for medium- and heavy-duty truck fleets.
The collaboration will provide users with increased access to high-power charging infrastructure near ports and major freight lanes. Initial shared-access charging hubs will be opened in Vernon and San Bernardino later this year. The companies hope that the new model will serve as a template for additional infrastructure collaborations in other busy freight markets across the country.
“We’re working to clear the roadblocks for our customers that slow down fleet electrification,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility, in a news release. “Reliable, accessible charging is a major enabler to accelerated electric truck adoption.”
San Francisco-based real estate investment trust Prologis (NYSE: PLD) offers subscription-based EV charging through Prologis Mobility.
Prologis owns and manages 1.3 billion square feet of industrial and logistics warehouse space. It recently announced results from an annual study showing nearly $3.2 trillion worth of goods, or 2.9% of the world’s GDP, moved through its warehouses last year.
“Charging infrastructure isn’t just about hardware—it’s about a seamless customer experience that actually works for operators in the field,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan. “This collaboration tackles the practical challenges that drivers and fleet managers face every day by creating a more unified system that can scale with demand.”
San Francisco-based EV Realty is an owner and operator of high-powered charging hubs located near major freight lanes and industrial centers.