Examining maritime equity — Navigate B2B

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 1, 2021
Less than a minute

The ocean market is as tight as it’s ever been right now, but how do things stack up sector by sector?

Steve Ferreira looks at how equities in container, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas are faring as ocean rates continue to skyrocket. He welcomes Randy Giveans, senior vice president of equity research at Jeffries, to this episode of Navigate B2B. 

They look at the current state of the market, and Giveans provides predictions on how each sector will progress for the rest of the year. 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

