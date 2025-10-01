Expedited carriers C&M Transport, Barrett Directline to merge

Barrett Directline Delivery Services announced on Wednesday that it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of C&M Transport. The planned deal will combine two transportation providers, specializing in time-sensitive and expedited ground freight.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barrett Directline will begin operating under the C&M banner on Nov. 1.

“By combining forces, we’re bringing together over 60 years of industry experience with award winning services, all with the goal of expanding our market reach and giving you even more shipping solutions and flexibility,” a statement from Barrett Directline read.

Headquartered near Cleveland, Ohio, C&M Transport has 17 locations across the country. In addition to expedited freight, the company also provides air charter and other 3PL management services. FMCSA data shows C&M has 17 power units.