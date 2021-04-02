  • ITVI.USA
    15,624.940
    -17.140
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.350
    -0.290
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,592.690
    -24.310
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    0.040
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Exponential growth in shipping contracts — Navigate B2B

Why shippers will pay high prices for the rest of 2021

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 2, 2021
0 22 1 minute read

Contract season is in full swing and with port delays still rampant and demand high, ocean shippers will be paying premium rates. Steve Ferreira has been warning of those high contract rates for months and he echoes that warning again on this episode of Navigate B2B.

Ferreira focuses on the fine print during contract negotiations and provides a deeper look at the news general average has been declared for the Ever Given’s cargo. 

Ferreira welcomes Lina Jasutiene, managing director of Recoupex in Geneva, to talk about the current ocean climate. Jasutiene is an attorney with decades of experience providing maritime counsel to one of the world’s largest container shipping lines.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

