Exponential growth in shipping contracts — Navigate B2B

Contract season is in full swing and with port delays still rampant and demand high, ocean shippers will be paying premium rates. Steve Ferreira has been warning of those high contract rates for months and he echoes that warning again on this episode of Navigate B2B.

Ferreira focuses on the fine print during contract negotiations and provides a deeper look at the news general average has been declared for the Ever Given’s cargo.

Ferreira welcomes Lina Jasutiene, managing director of Recoupex in Geneva, to talk about the current ocean climate. Jasutiene is an attorney with decades of experience providing maritime counsel to one of the world’s largest container shipping lines.



