FreightWaves TVFuel cellsNewsTrucking

F3 chat: Hydrogen as a fuel is finding new supporters

Government and industry finally aligning around hydrogen as an energy source

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerTuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
FreightWaves Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler talks the future of hydrogen with Amy Davis, president of the New Power segment at Cummins Inc.

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Hydrogen’s promise: Is an omelet finally replacing the chicken and the egg? 

DETAILS: The dilemma of making and using hydrogen as a clean energy source is finally escaping the just-around-the-corner pledge that has plagued nature’s most abundant element for decades. Even nonbelievers in H2 are getting on board as hydrogen-powered fuel cells find investors in all modes of transportation.

SPEAKER: Amy Davis is the president of Cummins Inc.’s New Power segment.

BIO: Davis leads Cummins’ fifth and newest business segment, which pioneers and manufactures emerging and cutting-edge alternative power technologies. With a team of more than 800 innovators across four continents, she pushes the boundaries of technology, accelerating the possibilities of electrified, fuel cell and hydrogen products in commercial and industrial markets.

WATCH NOW: Hydrogen attracting new industry and government support

KEY QUOTES FROM DAVIS

“Fuel cells have made tremendous progress — on the technology curve, both on cost and on durability. They are a real, viable alternative for heavy-duty trucks and a lot of applications in this zero-carbon, zero-emissions kind of solution.”

“We are bidding on a ton of major massive-scale projects right now, particularly around Europe, but we have some in Canada, in the U.S. and also in Chile, Australia. So these projects are being bid all over the world and our pipeline looks really good.”

“A lot of different players are going to come together to make this infrastructure play out. It’s really an interesting build-out — historical players, like Chevron, or some of the major oil and gas players [and] industrial players like Air Products and Air Liquide who make hydrogen today, and then some of these startups and companies like Cummins.”

Tags
Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

