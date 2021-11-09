F3 chat: Hydrogen as a fuel is finding new supporters

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Hydrogen’s promise: Is an omelet finally replacing the chicken and the egg?

DETAILS: The dilemma of making and using hydrogen as a clean energy source is finally escaping the just-around-the-corner pledge that has plagued nature’s most abundant element for decades. Even nonbelievers in H2 are getting on board as hydrogen-powered fuel cells find investors in all modes of transportation.

SPEAKER: Amy Davis is the president of Cummins Inc.’s New Power segment.

BIO: Davis leads Cummins’ fifth and newest business segment, which pioneers and manufactures emerging and cutting-edge alternative power technologies. With a team of more than 800 innovators across four continents, she pushes the boundaries of technology, accelerating the possibilities of electrified, fuel cell and hydrogen products in commercial and industrial markets.

KEY QUOTES FROM DAVIS

“Fuel cells have made tremendous progress — on the technology curve, both on cost and on durability. They are a real, viable alternative for heavy-duty trucks and a lot of applications in this zero-carbon, zero-emissions kind of solution.”