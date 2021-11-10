  • ITVI.USA
    15,428.140
    80.030
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.904
    0.044
    1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.250
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,401.540
    84.840
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,428.140
    80.030
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.904
    0.044
    1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.250
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,401.540
    84.840
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
FreightWaves LIVENewsTrucking

F3 chat: Solving supply chain challenges through data solutions

Loadsmart focused on easing market disruption

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read
Blythe Brumleve, host of FreightWaves’ Cyberly, discusses supply chain optimization with Loadsmart’s Ben Buchanan. (Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. F3 runs continues through Thursday and includes keynote speakers, fireside chats, live interviews, product demos and award presentations.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Managing risk in an unprecedented market.

DETAILS: Fragmentation in the industry can lead to lack of real-time data, creating headaches like port delays and capacity constraints. Loadsmart is a digital platform integrating shippers and carriers, aiming to create a sustainable supply chain.

SPEAKERS: Ben Buchanan, vice president of account management at Loadsmart, talks with Blythe Brumleve, founder of Digital Dispatch and host of FreightWaves’ Cyberly podcast.

BIO: At Loadsmart, Buchanan leads a team focused on growing relationships with small and midsize shippers. Chicago-based Loadsmart is a digital freight brokerage using data to solve inefficiencies in the freight industry. 

KEY QUOTES FROM BUCHANAN:

“What we’re bringing to the table right now is its rate transparency through our dynamic pricing algorithm.” 

“The biggest thing that we’re focused on is just asking why there’s a lot of disruption happening right now in the industry and in the market. We want to come to the table and think outside the box.”

On solutions to fix global supply chain issues: “Being more open with one another — across the entire industry, from shippers, carriers, other brokers and folks that help us from the data side — just have open and honest conversations.”

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.