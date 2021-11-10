F3 chat: Solving supply chain challenges through data solutions

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. F3 runs continues through Thursday and includes keynote speakers, fireside chats, live interviews, product demos and award presentations.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Managing risk in an unprecedented market.

DETAILS: Fragmentation in the industry can lead to lack of real-time data, creating headaches like port delays and capacity constraints. Loadsmart is a digital platform integrating shippers and carriers, aiming to create a sustainable supply chain.

SPEAKERS: Ben Buchanan, vice president of account management at Loadsmart, talks with Blythe Brumleve, founder of Digital Dispatch and host of FreightWaves’ Cyberly podcast.

BIO: At Loadsmart, Buchanan leads a team focused on growing relationships with small and midsize shippers. Chicago-based Loadsmart is a digital freight brokerage using data to solve inefficiencies in the freight industry.

KEY QUOTES FROM BUCHANAN:

“What we’re bringing to the table right now is its rate transparency through our dynamic pricing algorithm.”

“The biggest thing that we’re focused on is just asking why there’s a lot of disruption happening right now in the industry and in the market. We want to come to the table and think outside the box.”

On solutions to fix global supply chain issues: “Being more open with one another — across the entire industry, from shippers, carriers, other brokers and folks that help us from the data side — just have open and honest conversations.”