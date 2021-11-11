  • ITVI.USA
    15,279.580
    -148.560
    -1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.925
    0.021
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.480
    0.230
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,246.450
    -155.090
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

F3 Day 03: Embark Trucking goes public

Timothy Dooner Thursday, November 11, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day 3 at F3. 

They’re joined by special guests Alex Rodrigues, CEO and co-founder at Embark Trucks who talks about his company going public today at a $5+ billion valuation. Not bad for a 26-year-old. 

Bob Hitt, North American Lead, Transportation & Logistics Industry at SalesForce on the evolving landscape’s impact on the future of freight sales.

Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood has predictions for ‘22 and beyond. 

Prasad Gollapalli, President/CEO at Trucker Tools shares tips on overcoming capacity constraints. 

Haley Evans, VP, Broker Services at TriumphPay speaks to the future of freight payments.

Zach Strickland, Market Analyst at FreightWaves tells us all about SONAR TRAC.

And we send off outgoing FreightWaves President and current Emerge President George Abernathy.

Timothy Dooner Thursday, November 11, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

