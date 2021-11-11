F3 Day 03: Embark Trucking goes public

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day 3 at F3.

They’re joined by special guests Alex Rodrigues, CEO and co-founder at Embark Trucks who talks about his company going public today at a $5+ billion valuation. Not bad for a 26-year-old.

Bob Hitt, North American Lead, Transportation & Logistics Industry at SalesForce on the evolving landscape’s impact on the future of freight sales.

Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood has predictions for ‘22 and beyond.

Prasad Gollapalli, President/CEO at Trucker Tools shares tips on overcoming capacity constraints.

Haley Evans, VP, Broker Services at TriumphPay speaks to the future of freight payments.

Zach Strickland, Market Analyst at FreightWaves tells us all about SONAR TRAC.

And we send off outgoing FreightWaves President and current Emerge President George Abernathy.

