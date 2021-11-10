F3 demos: FreightTech provides competitive advantage

FreightTech companies demonstrated their innovative technology solutions for fleets during FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience Wednesday. These demos show how to streamline various logistics activities.

Stratusgrid

Third parties can retrieve actionable insights using custom applications. Users can view available loads and easily submit quotes from the main page.

Trucker Tools provides real-time data to connect with carriers while providing adaptation capabilities.

Waymo

Waymo Via is a fully autonomous freight solution for light- and heavy-duty vehicles. Autonomous trucking can make roads safer and help relieve the capacity crunch.

Zuum Transportation

Zuum connects shippers, brokers and carriers on its logistics platform. The platform shows the lowest rates, provides data and analytics and displays carbon emissions.

Loadflex

Automate logistics from load picking to accounting. The platform makes assigning trailers, planning and scheduling easy.

Hubtek

Hubtek’s TABi Connect system uses machine learning to categorize data and extract necessary information.

Emerge

This platform allows shippers to initiate requests for proposals. Emerge’s marketplace gives shippers access to a large network of assets.

Embark Trucks

Embark’s system can lower greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate idle time overnight and improve safety.

